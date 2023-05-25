PRIMARY TRUST By Eboni Booth Opens Tonight, May 25

Featuring Eric Berryman, William Jackson Harper, April Matthis, Jay O. Sanders, Luke Wygodny.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the opening of Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams tonight!

The cast includes Eric Berryman as “Bert,” Emmy winner William Jackson Harper as “Kenneth,” Obie winner April Matthis as “Wally's Waiter & others,” Jay O. Sanders as “Clay & others,” and Luke Wygodny as “musician.”

Primary Trust opens tonight, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, July 2, 2023.

William Jackson Harper (“The Resort”) returns to the stage as Kenneth, a 36-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais with his best friend Bert at a local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth is encouraged by a quirky waiter, played by Obie Award winner April Matthis (Toni Stone), to face a world he's long avoided – with transformative and even comical results. Directed by Knud Adams, Eboni Booth's Primary Trust is a touching and inventive world-premiere play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world for the first time.

An Emmy Award nominee for “The Good Place,” Harper was last seen on stage in 2017 in Zoe Kazan's After the Blast opposite Cristin Milioti. Matthis returns to Roundabout following her Obie Award-winning turn in Toni Stone; she made her Broadway debut in The Piano Lesson in the fall.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes: Marsha Ginsberg (Sets), Qween Jean (Costumes), Isabella Byrd (Lighting), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound), Luke Wygodny (Original Music), and Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design).

Tickets for Primary Trust ($79-$89) are currently available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, or in person at a Roundabout box office. Primary Trust will play Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30PM with Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.




