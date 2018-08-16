PRETTY WOMAN Opens on Broadway Tonight! New Block of Tickets Now On Sale

A new block of tickets for Pretty Woman has gone on sale today, Thursday, August 16 at 10am, for performances through Sunday, June 9, 2019.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance , a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton , and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell , opens tonight, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S.Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre In March 2018, with Chris Jones from The Chicago Tribune raving, "A shrewd and savvy retooling of the blockbuster by maestro Jerry Mitchell."

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL broke the box office record for an 8 performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre for the week ending August 12, 2018. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL's gross for the week was $1,142,989, the highest for any eight show week in the Nederlander Theatre's 97 year history.