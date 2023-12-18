PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Performances will now run through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Broadway; Plus Watch a New Music Video! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; Plus Watch a New Music Video
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes

Prayer for the French Republic Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Prayer for the French Republic

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, will extend its run by two weeks. Performances will now run through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The production begins previews tomorrow at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Opening night is set for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. 

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic features Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt, Prayer at MTC), Francis Benhamou (Prayer at MTC – winner, 2022 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), Ari Brand (Prayer at MTC), multi-Emmy Award nominee Anthony Edwards (“ER,” Top Gun), Ethan Haberfield (Mary Poppins), Richard Masur (Lucky Guy, Democracy), Nael Nacer (The Orchard), Daniel Oreskes (Oslo, “Only Murders in the Building”), Molly Ranson (Prayer at MTC, Bad Jews), Nancy Robinette (Prayer at MTC), and Aria Shahghasemi (“Legacies”).

The creative team includes Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), J. Jared Janas (hair and makeup design), Gigi Buffington (vocal coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie & Caparelliotis Casting (casting), and Richard A. Hodge (production stage manager).

Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic bursts onto Broadway after MTC's highly acclaimed extended, sold-out Off-Broadway run. A celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other, which The New York Times calls "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award winner for The Band's Visit.

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to award grants to support world-class performing arts projects in not-for-profit professional theaters throughout the United States.

Additional support provided by Jayne Baron Sherman and by Rebecca Gold.

Prayer for the French Republic was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of Manhattan Theatre Club. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC's new Executive Director. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC's work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway Showcase Theatre into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com





RELATED STORIES

1
Up on the Marquee: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Up on the Marquee: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee!

2
Video: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo
Video: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. In this video, watch as we meet the cast!

3
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Meets the Press

The cast of the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic, written by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre met the press this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event. Check out the photos here!

4
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Photo
Full Cast Set for the Broadway Premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of Prayer for the French Republic. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise12 Days of Christmas with Deborah Cox- A Christmas Surprise
Meena Harris, JJ Maley, and George Strus Join the Producing Team of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)Meena Harris, JJ Maley, and George Strus Join the Producing Team of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
SAW THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway and Will Embark on TourSAW THE MUSICAL Extends Off-Broadway and Will Embark on Tour
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Broadway Run By Two WeeksPRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET

Recommended For You