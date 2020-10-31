PODCAST: The Secret of Happiness is Tiny Casts on THE BROADWAY GINGER Episode 6

The hosts discuss Off-Broadway's DADDY LONG LEGS

THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST host Sally Henry Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott are taking a deep dive into DADDY LONG LEGS in their sixth episode, to be released on Monday, November 2.

Musical theatre has a history of big, splashy, high-kicking casts, and that's what many people think when they hear the word "musical." The increasing trend for writers wanting to tell a poignant, dramatic story (and producers wanting to pay fewer actors) is to use a tiny cast of six or fewer to narrow the focus without getting distracted by glitter.

"In Monday's episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, we examine tiny-cast shows with a deep dive into one of Ashley's favorites, DADDY LONG LEGS. We debate the title, discuss why every straight play should be a musical (except THE CRUCIBLE), postulate that Megan McGinnis is likely an Enneagram 6, and Sally tries to keep Ashley from reciting the entire libretto." -THE BROADWAY GINGER team

Episode mentions: Pumphouse Players, Stage Door Players, 110 in the Shade, Lord of the Rings the musical, The Story of My Life, Our Buddy Ben Brantley, Will Chase, Malcolm Gets, Emma, Paul Gordon, John Caird, Megan McGinnis, Adam Halpin, The Last Five Years, Jane Austen's Emma, Next to Normal, Suzi Bass Awards, Chase Peacock, Legacy Theatre, St. James Theatre, Frozen, American Idiot, BroadwayHD (where you can stream Megan and her husband Adam in DLL!).

Take a listen to last week's episode here!

Their previous episodes have featured deep dives into LES MISERABLES, PETER PAN, LITTLE WOMEN, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

