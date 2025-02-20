PIPPIN 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT To Begin Streaming On BroadwayHD This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayHD will exclusively broadcast the world premiere of the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert beginning Thursday, March 13.

Performed to sold-out audiences last April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, the production stars Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked) in a LIVE concert performance of Roger O. Hirson and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz's Tony winning musical, Pippin. Featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-person choir, the special concert also features Patricia Hodge, Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Zizi Strallen, and Jac Yarrow.

“Those lucky enough to see the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert live in London are in an exclusive group,” explained BroadwayHD co-founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, “and it is a perfect example of WHY we created BroadwayHD in the first place – to provide wider access for audiences to experience these once-in-a-lifetime musical events they may otherwise have never been able to see.”

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, the stellar cast includes Jac Yarrow as ‘Pippin', Tony Award winner Alex Newell as the ‘Leading Player', Olivier Award winner Patricia Hodge as ‘Berthe', Lucie Jones as ‘Catherine', and Olivier Award nominees Cedric Neal as ‘Charlemagne', and Zizi Strallen as ‘Fastrada'. The creative team includes Director Jonathan O'Boyle, Musical Director Chris Ma, Casting Director Jane Deitch, and Producers Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment & Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

Pippin opened on Broadway in 1972 and London in 1973. With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, including the classic songs “Corner of the Sky” and “Magic to Do,” Pippin is a soul-searching exploration of one man's journey to find himself, his place and purpose in life.

Learn more at broadwayhd.com.