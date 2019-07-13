PHOTO: First Look at Ariana DeBose as Anita in WEST SIDE STORY

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of Anita in the upcoming West Side Story film! Get a first look at DeBose as Anita in the photo below!

Ariana DeBose recently wrapped up her run as Donna Summer in SUMMER on Broadway. Previous Broadway credits include Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series.

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony. The cast will also featured Rita Moreno (Valentina), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Brian d'Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke), and Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), alongside an ensemble of 40 Sharks and Jets.

Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner is currently working on the film's script. Joining Spielberg as producers are Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

West Side Story will debut on December 18, 2020.

The 1961 musical drama film West Side Story was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet. It starred Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, Rita Moreno, and George Chakiris. Released on October 18, 1961 through United Artists, the film became the second highest grossing film of the year in the United States and was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 10, including Best Picture (as well as a special award for Robbins), becoming he record holder for the most wins for a movie musical.





