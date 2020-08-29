PHOTO: Citadel Theatre Re-Opens its Doors to its First Distanced Audience

In the Horizon Lab, they've commissioned five teams of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and disabled creators to develop new ten-minute pieces.

Citadel Theatre has opened its doors to an audience for the first time since March with Horizon Lab.

The first performance was held on August 28, with a second performance tonight, August 29.

100 tickets were sold to each performance to permit physical distancing in the 681-seat house.

A photo was posted on Twitter of the audience at the first performance. Check out the photo below!

The physically-distanced, mask-wearing audience for our first show @citadeltheatre since March! It's a pretty wonderful feeling to be in a theatre again. (Set Design by Elise CM Jason) pic.twitter.com/BsaCyOFNki - Daryl Cloran (@DarylCloran) August 29, 2020

The Citadel Theatre is one of the largest not-for profit theatres in North America, drawing patrons from a large geographic region that includes the greater Edmonton area as well as central and northern Alberta.

The theatre is where both Hadestown premiered ahead of its Broadway run. Six the Musical also had its Canadian premiere at Citadel.

