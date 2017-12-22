PEAKY BLINDERS Musical May Hit the Stage Soon

According to Entertainment Weekly, PEAKY BLINDERS writer and creator Steven Knight is working quite seriously on putting together a stage musical centered around his popular gangster television series.

He confesses he does not have a book started, but he has a story idea and knows it's going to center around events "set up in the last ten minutes of episode 6, season 4."

Knight says he'll get "someone who knows what they're doing" to write the songs, but that he will definitely be penning the book.

According to IMDb, PEAKY BLINDERS is "a gangster family epic set in 1919 Birmingham, England centered on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby, who means to move up in the world."

Photo Courtesy of BBC2

