PAC NYC Unveils Initial Artist Line Up for First Annual FAMILY DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PAC NYC’s Family Day welcomes families of all ages to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of the performing, visual, and installation arts. This is a free, fun-filled open house for all ages.



The event will bring together local inter-generational families and artists with a day of indoor and outdoor workshops, performances, interactive creation stations, live music, dance battles, food, facepainting, balloons and more. Many artists are planning interactive parades throughout the day, encouraging family participation.



Celebrate the stories, voices, and cultures of New York City through engaging activities that explore the magic of the arts.



Artists and events include Baba Israel: Hip-hop theater artist and poet. Family Day Curatorial Consultant & Emcee; Bombazo Dance Co.: Puerto Rican dance company performing traditional Bomba dance; Bubble America: Performers specializing in bubble fun; Broken Box Mime Theater: A contemporary physical theater company; China Institute: Mask and fan painting workshops; Hetep BarBoy & Squala Orphan: Hip-hop MCs and Father & Son duo; Hila the Earth: Eco-Rapper and Comedian, who performs fun songs as Planet Earth; Kids Breaking League: Breakdancing expo and dance competition; North American Indigenous Center of New York (NAICNY): Jewelry creation workshop; Processional ArtsWorkshop: Childrens' drawings are faithfully transformed into giant puppets that come to life in a raucously joyful procession that anyone can join; Stompopolis: An interactive sound installation by Tei Blow, commissioned by PAC NYC, and The Shinbone Alley Stilt Band: Musical performance with band standing nine feet tall.



Events will run frmo Saturday, July 12 from 10am-4pm at PAC NYC. ASL interpretation and audio description will be available for all events. Sensory tools and guides will be provided throughout the building, and a sensory chillout space will be available for those who need it.



Family Day is free and all are welcome. To learn more or to sign up: https://pacnyc.org/whats-on/family-day/



