Outdoor Art Installation SPREADING LIGHT AND LOVE to Show Support For Ukraine

A jumbo outdoor art installation display in Times Square will show support for Ukraine and to spread light and love, by local NYC artist, B Love Kurisu Art.

Starting on Monday, May 2, 2022 - Sunday, May 8, 2022, will be on display outdoors on jumbo displays affixed to The Brill Building located at 1619 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 - on the corner of 49th Street and Broadway in Midtown, Manhattan.

The focus of the outdoor art installation is in support of Ukraine with a broader message to spread light and love during these difficult times of international conflict and healing, post-COVID pandemic.

Learn more at www.bloveartworld.com.