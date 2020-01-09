Otherworld Theatre Presents GENERATION RED

This January Otherworld Theatre proudly presents Generation Red, written by Alexander Utz and directed by Bec Willett. The play runs January 17 - February 2, 2020 at Otherworld Theatre.

Erica, Alan, Denver, and Trish are the first four people to be born on Mars. They are waiting to find out if they've passed "The Test," which would allow them to go outside for the first time in their lives. To pass the time, they play a game creating scenes that imagine what life on Earth would be like. As control of the game jumps from person to person, questions are raised about the truths and fictions in their own lives on Mars. Before long, it becomes apparent that the outside world isn't as simple as they had imagined.

Focusing on themes of Rites of Passage, Fantasy vs Reality, Family, and the Power of Stories, Generation Red digs deep into the American psyche. Director Bec WIllett explains that "the phrase that's been bandied about to describe this script is 'Breakfast Club in Space', which at first look is a great way of referring to it. On its surface its a light-hearted exploration of what it would be like to go through the rite of passage of adulthood, but with the twist that you were the first people born on Mars. However, this play - as with lots of Utz's work, delves deeper into ideas about humanity, particularly how the stories we tell - especially the tropes of American films - are as much of our identity as the reality that actually exists."

The cast features André Sampson (Alan), Bo Armstrong (Denver), and Alyssa Ratkovich (Trish) and Erin Ellis (Erica). Production team includes Bec Willet (Director & Scenic Designer), Ben Carne (Lighting Designer), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Stage Manager & Production Designer), Martina Logan (Costume Designer), Kris B. Lantzy (Assistant Director & Props Designer) and Alexander Utz (Playwright & Sound Designer)

Alexander Utz (Playwright) is a Chicago-based playwright and actor, as well as a co-founder and Artistic Director of Avalanche Theatre. His plays have been read and performed with Bower Theatre Ensemble, Three Brothers Theatre, Benchmark Theatre, Otherworld Theatre, Eclectic Full Contact Theatre, The Plagiarists, Three Cat Productions, and 5th Wall Productions. He is a proud member of the 2018-2020 Playwright Residency with Three Brothers Theatre. He received his BFA in Theatre Performance from Niagara University. He can be reached at http://alexanderutz.com/

Bec Willet (Director) is an Australian, Chicago-based theatre and film director, designer, and writer as well as an alumni of Directors Lab West and a member of the Firehouse Film Collective. In addition to her work as the Artistic Director of Bower Theatre Ensemble, Bec has directed work for Avalanche Theatre, Chicago Dramatists, City Lit, Dandelion Theatre, MMPACT Solo Jams, NYC Sketchfest, Otherworld Theatre, Prologue Theatre, Three Cat Productions, and Waltzing Mechanics. Her Bachelor of Theatre Studies and Bachelor of Education (Secondary) were both earned at QUT, Australia. Information about Bec and her upcoming work can be found at http://becwilett.com and @bec_wilett.

Performances will take place at Otherworld Theatre 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark) January 17 - February 2, 2020; Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30pm. Runtime is approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

Tickets for all shows are Pay-What-You-Can and are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org.





