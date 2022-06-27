Oscar Hammerstein Museum Announces Winners for 2022 International Youth Solo Contest

Winners for the nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center's International Youth Solo Contest were announced in a pre-recorded awards ceremony broadcast recently. The second annual contest attracted 151 applicants from near and far, including representation from five continents. International participants were from Australia, Indonesia, Ireland, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. Twenty U.S. states and the District of Columbia were represented among this year's competitors.

Director of the contest and OHMTEC board member Jaime Rogers said, "I am thrilled that so many young singers from around the world participated this year and that so many of them plan to make the trip to Doylestown to sing at our gala on July 11th. It is truly a testament to Oscar Hammerstein's legacy and the importance of this project."

The contest serves the very important job of educating young musical theatre enthusiasts about the tremendous influence Oscar Hammerstein II had on the development of the modern Broadway musical as we know it. The contest also raises international awareness of the nonprofit's mission to save Oscar Hammerstein's Doylestown home and open the home to the public as a museum. Plans include building a theatre education center on the site of the existing bank barn.

Helena Badiali, a student at Central Bucks High School West in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and the winner of the High School Division performed the song "The Sound of Music" from the musical of the same name as her entry in the competition. "I chose this song because I had the pleasure of playing the main character 'Maria' in my school's production this year," said Badiali. "Maria Rainer is completely unafraid to be herself. She's passionate, wild and she loves to sing. But most importantly, she can look the world in the eyes and tell it exactly what she wants. Thanks to Rodgers and Hammerstein, girls everywhere have a confident role model and an iconic song to match."

A complete list of winners is below. Soloist videos can be seen on Facebook @hammersteinmuseum.

College Division

First Place: Eirene Stavropoulos, 19, Naperville, IL - Voice Teacher-Timothy Noble Second Place: Luke Tongson, Quezon City, Philippines

Third Place: Sierra Safran, Doylestown, PA

High School Division

First Place: Helena Badiali, 15, Doylestown, PA - Voice Teacher-Anne Odland Second Place: Fiona Coughlin, Akron, OH

Third Place: Hannah Tramonte, Wadsworth, OH

Middle School Division

First Place: Kylie Kuioka, 11, Brooklyn, NY - Voice Teacher-Justin John Moniz Second Place: Matthew Bussell, Westfield, MA

Third Place: Matthew Vallero, Davis, CA

Elementary School Division

First Place: Reese Racicot, 9, Plymouth, MA - Voice Teacher-Paige Taylor Second Place: Niamh Smith, Wicklow, Ireland

Third Place: Rada Kanjanapruk, Bangkok, Thailand

Bucks County Division

First Place: Charlotte Raynor, 12, Chalfont, PA - Voice Teacher-Linsey Griffin Second Place: Ella Patras, Doylestown, PA

Third Place: Emily Kane, Jamison, PA

Fourth Place: Annabel Bower, Doylestown, PA

Fifth Place: Annamarie Yates, Perkasie, PA

This year's winners will receive a cash prize and are invited to perform during the cocktail hour at the foundation's upcoming fundraising gala, "Broadway Sings the Sound of Hammerstein." Several are traveling to be a part of this fantastic event. They will also receive a voice lesson with Broadway performer and OHMTEC Honorary Advisory Board member Justin Guarini. A prestigious panel of judges evaluated the final round of solo submissions, including vocal coach Bob Marks, playwright David Henry Hwang and Dan Callaway, Assistant Professor of Voice at Boston Conservatory.

OHMTEC is immensely grateful to last year's College Division winner, Taylor Mitchell, who paid it forward this year by partially funding the contest. The Broadway gala is made possible by a generous grant from Visit Bucks County.

Proceeds from the contest benefit The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, which is engaged in a fundraising campaign to support the nonprofit's ongoing vision to secure Highland Farm, Oscar Hammerstein II's former home and workplace, and realize the dream of a museum and theatre education center on the site in the heart of Doylestown, PA. Tickets are available for OHMTEC's June 11th Broadway Gala, hosted by Ted Chapin and featuring Broadway stars Christy Altomare, Justin Guarini and Derek Klena. For more information and to learn how you can make an impact and #SaveOscarsHome please visit www.HammersteinMuseum.org.