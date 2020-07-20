Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Presents Virtual Event, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra presents a free virtual concert, A Midsummer Night's Dream, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.

Eastern. The event features Orpheus musicians performing in small chamber groups for the first time since February 2020, and the exclusive online premiere of Orpheus' 2015 Dresden Music Festival performance of Felix Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, filmed at the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany in celebration of the ten year anniversary of the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche after it was destroyed in World War II.

The evening will also feature free A Midsummer Night's Dream-themed party packs mailed to those who RSVP by July 24 (available while supplies last), a pre-show happy hour with cooking videos by Orpheus musicians, illustrations of how Orpheus is taking its education and community engagement programs online, special messages from Orpheus board members and musicians, and appearances by guest artists including saxophonist Branford Marsalis and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili.

In addition to the Dresden Mendelssohn performance, the program includes Valerie Coleman's Danza de la Mariposa [Dance of the Butterfly] for solo flute; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet Op. 10, mvt. IV; Jessie Montgomery's Duo for Violin and Cello, mvt. III; and Rossini's "Di Piacer mi Balza il Cor" from La Gazza Ladra for bassoon, voice, and string quartet performed by Orpheus musicians cellist Eric Bartlett, bassoonist and vocalist Gina Cuffari, clarinetist Alan Kay, violist Dana Kelley, flutist Elizabeth Mann, and violinists Richard Rood and Eric Wyrick.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Eastern

Watch on the Orpheus Website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram

Tickets: Free

More Information: https://orpheusnyc.org/tickets-and-concerts/virtual-gala-august-2020

*RSVP by July 24 to Alexandria Bocco at abocco@orpheusnyc.org to receive a complimentary Party Pack before the event via U.S. mail (available while supplies last)

Program:

Valerie Coleman - Danza de la Mariposa [Dance of the Butterfly] for solo flute

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - Clarinet Quintet Op. 10, mvt. IV

Jessie Montgomery - Duo for Violin and Cello, mvt. III

Rossini - "Di Piacer mi Balza il Cor" from La Gazza Ladra for bassoon, voice, and string quartet

Mendelssohn - A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture

Performers:

Eric Bartlett, cello

Gina Cuffari, bassoon and voice

Alan Kay, clarinet

Dana Kelley, viola

Elizabeth Mann, flute

Richard Rood, violin

Eric Wyrick, violin

