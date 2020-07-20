Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Presents Virtual Event, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra presents a free virtual concert, A Midsummer Night's Dream, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
Eastern. The event features Orpheus musicians performing in small chamber groups for the first time since February 2020, and the exclusive online premiere of Orpheus' 2015 Dresden Music Festival performance of Felix Mendelssohn's A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, filmed at the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany in celebration of the ten year anniversary of the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche after it was destroyed in World War II.
The evening will also feature free A Midsummer Night's Dream-themed party packs mailed to those who RSVP by July 24 (available while supplies last), a pre-show happy hour with cooking videos by Orpheus musicians, illustrations of how Orpheus is taking its education and community engagement programs online, special messages from Orpheus board members and musicians, and appearances by guest artists including saxophonist Branford Marsalis and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili.
In addition to the Dresden Mendelssohn performance, the program includes Valerie Coleman's Danza de la Mariposa [Dance of the Butterfly] for solo flute; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Clarinet Quintet Op. 10, mvt. IV; Jessie Montgomery's Duo for Violin and Cello, mvt. III; and Rossini's "Di Piacer mi Balza il Cor" from La Gazza Ladra for bassoon, voice, and string quartet performed by Orpheus musicians cellist Eric Bartlett, bassoonist and vocalist Gina Cuffari, clarinetist Alan Kay, violist Dana Kelley, flutist Elizabeth Mann, and violinists Richard Rood and Eric Wyrick.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Eastern
Watch on the Orpheus Website, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram
Tickets: Free
More Information: https://orpheusnyc.org/tickets-and-concerts/virtual-gala-august-2020
*RSVP by July 24 to Alexandria Bocco at abocco@orpheusnyc.org to receive a complimentary Party Pack before the event via U.S. mail (available while supplies last)
Program:
Valerie Coleman - Danza de la Mariposa [Dance of the Butterfly] for solo flute
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - Clarinet Quintet Op. 10, mvt. IV
Jessie Montgomery - Duo for Violin and Cello, mvt. III
Rossini - "Di Piacer mi Balza il Cor" from La Gazza Ladra for bassoon, voice, and string quartet
Mendelssohn - A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture
Performers:
Eric Bartlett, cello
Gina Cuffari, bassoon and voice
Alan Kay, clarinet
Dana Kelley, viola
Elizabeth Mann, flute
Richard Rood, violin
Eric Wyrick, violin
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Krystal Joy Brown Will Lead Hallmark Holiday Movies This Season
Learn all about Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas holiday movie schedule, which will include 23 new films airing from October 23 through Chris...