Original Star Chad Kimball to Return for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS at Feinstein's/54 Below

Memphis' original Broadway cast members Tony nominee Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Cass Morgan (The Bridges of Madison County), and J. Bernard Calloway (All The Way) have joined 54 SINGS MEMPHIS, a one night only concert at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 4th, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Memphis, which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical, has music by David Bryan (BonJovi), lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change), and a book by Mr. DiPietro. The show was directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

54 SINGS MEMPHIS, will be hosted by Memphis' original lead producers, Randy Adams and Sue Frost (Come From Away). The concert will be directed by Robert W. Schneider (regional premiere of Memphis) and music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross (George Street's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and an African-American singer who is ready for her big break. As they vow to change the world one song at a time, they find that their love for music is not the only love they share.

Schneider said, "We are thrilled that we are bringing members of the original Broadway company back together. The Shubert stage radiated so much love when I first saw the show in 2009 and I cannot wait to bring that joy back to Feinstein's/54 Below."

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS MEMPHIS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The concert is produced in special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.





