The original production of Follies will reunite at BroadwayCon 2018, ahead of the original Broadway production's 47th anniversary. Moderated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway), Follies: The Original Production Reunion will bring together Steve Boockvor (original cast), Ted Chapin (original production assistant, author of Everything Was Possible), Mary Jane Houdina (original Young Hattie, assistant to Bennett), Denise Pence (original swing), Kurt Peterson (original Young Ben), and Jonathan Tunick (orchestration) and more as they share stories about when life was fun but oh so intense.

In 1971, the musical Follies opened at the Winter Garden and changed Broadway forever. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, Follies went down in history as one of the most ambitious and extraordinary Broadway shows of all time. Produced by Hal Prince and co-directed by Prince and Michael Bennett, the show brought together a creative team and cast of unparalleled talent to tell the story of a reunion of showgirls at a theater about to be demolished. Now this beloved musical about a reunion will receive a reunion of its own at BroadwayCon.

Previously announced BroadwayCon Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Christy Altomare, Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, William Berloni, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Noah Galvin, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Greg Hildreth, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert Lopez, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Alexandra Silber, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bwaycon / Twitter: @bwaycon / Instagram: @bwaycon

About Mischief Management

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.

Related Articles