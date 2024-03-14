Original Cast Members Petrina Bromley and Astrid Van Wieren Join COME FROM AWAY in Gander

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast, band and creative team have been revealed for director Jillian Keiley’s second season of Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s Come From Away, set to run June 28, 2024 - September 1, 2024, at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. Returning to the cast are original Come From Away Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, who will play Beverley & Others and Astrid Van Wieren who will play Diane & Others.

Returning to the production are Newfoundlander and Labradorians, Gander’s Ryan Alexander (Stand B'y), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others) and Alison Woolridge (Bonnie & Others) and come from away Michael Torontow in the role of Kevin T & Others.

The production welcomes to Gander new company members Jahlen Barnes (Stand B'y), Melrose Johnson (Hannah & Others), Cyrus Lane (Nick & Others), Miranda MacDonald (Stand B’y), Darrell Morris Jr. (Bob & Others), Kiersten Noel (Stand B'y) and Kamyar Pazandeh (Kevin J & Others).

The Newfoundlander and Labradorian members of the band returning are Jonathan Monro (Musical Direction), Darren Browne (Guitar 2/Mandolins/Bouzouki), Frank Fusari (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Heather Kao (Fiddle), Original Broadway musician Romano Di Nillo (Percussion/Drums) and Evan Smith (Associate Musical Director). Also returning to the band is original Broadway musician Ben Power (Whistle/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes). Additionally, the company welcomes new band members, Newfoundlander and Labradorian Justin Mahoney (Guitar 1) and Christa Mercey (Bodhran/Percussion).

Come From Away’s book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production’s creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Bob Foster (Music Supervision), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Dianne Woodrow (Stage Manager) Pat Dempsey (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director) and Renée Strasfeld (Associate Producer).

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, “It has been a dream from the beginning to create a production of Come From Away in Newfoundland and Labrador. We are thrilled to return to Gander for a second season with this first class cast, band and team. Our inaugural sold out season hosted theatregoers from all over the world who were deeply moved by the power of this homegrown production. We look forward to continuing to share this inspiring story in the community where it unfolded.”

“We are so delighted to bring our homegrown Come From Away back to Gander. Local and tourist audiences responded in such an overwhelming way to this beautiful story and the great talents we gathered to tell it last summer. We can’t wait to get back to Gander and share it again with audiences from near and far," said director Jillian Keiley.

Come From Away is produced by Michael Rubinoff on behalf of You Are Here Inc., a new Newfoundland and Labrador not for profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical worldwide returns home for a second season. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Come From Away is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI www.mtishows.com

Come From Away previews June 28 – July 6, 2024, with an official opening night on July 7, 2024, running until September 1, 2024. Biographies and photos of the acting company and tickets for Come From Away at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, 155 Airport Boulevard, Newfoundland and Labrador, are available via https://www.comefromawaygander.ca/.