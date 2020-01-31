Original Cast Member Grey Henson To Depart MEAN GIRLS in March
Grey Henson who originated the role of Damian in Mean Girls on Broadway, has announced via his Instagram that he will be leaving the show on March 8th.
See the post below!
Leaving @meangirlsbway on March 8th!!!???SO much love for this sweet, sweet homo. Playing a gay character in a broadway show is exhausting. LOL JK IT'S THE BEST. The tapping! The twirling! The t-shirts! Damian is everything I wanted to be in high school. ?Thank you byeee✨??
A post shared by Grey Henson (@greyhenson) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:14am PST
Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Broadway.
Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
