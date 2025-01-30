Orfeh to Star in One-Night-Only LITTLE BLACK BOOK Concert Event

Little Black Book will also feature appearances by Nikki Kimbrough, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Lauren Robinson, and Zuri Washington.
Visceral Entertainment will present a one-night-only, sneak peek concert event of the Broadway aimed new musical, Little Black Book, based on the life of legendary Hollywood Madam, Heidi Fleiss. Starring Tony Award Nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde The Musical, Chicago, Pretty Woman) as Heidi Fleiss, the private concert will take place on Tuesday, February 4 at the iconic NYC rock venue, the Bowery Ballroom. The concert is by invitation only.
Little Black Book is written by Billy Recce (Fowl Play, Five! The Parody Musical), co-conceived by Recce and WILL NUNZIATA (White Rose, Figaro: A New Musical), and directed by Tony Award Nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages). Little Black Book is a scorching theatrical rock concert starring the infamous, former Hollywood Madam, Heidi Fleiss. With a kickass rock band fueling her fury, Heidi bares it all: the betrayals, the manipulation, and the exploitation of a ruthless industry. Raw, rebellious, unapologetically electric - and ultimately moving - Little Black Book is Heidi’s full hearted revenge anthem. Are you in the book?
Little Black Book will also feature appearances by Nikki Kimbrough, Sarah Kleist, Amanda Lopez, Lauren Robinson, and Zuri Washington. Orchestrations & Arrangements are by Lloyd Kikoler, Music Supervision & Arrangements are by Lena Gabrielle, Music Direction is by Jon Audric Nelson, and Vocal Direction for Orfeh is by Steven Jamail. Kat West is the Stage Manager, Jamie Roderick is the Lighting Designer, Kevin Heard is the Sound Designer, Brian Pacelli is the Projection Designer, and Brendan McCann is the Props Designer. Little Black Book is produced & general managed by Visceral Entertainment.
The 2021 Concept Album of Little Black Book was released by Broadway Records in 2021, featuring 11 Tony & Grammy Award winning theatre legends. The album is available here and is streaming on all platforms.
Videos