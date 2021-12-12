Orfeh & Andy Karl Join Seth Rudetsky For A Surprise Streaming Concert Tonight

Surprise! Tonight Orfeh & Andy Karl will join The Seth Concert Series for a last minute, completely unplanned and impromptu performance! Tickets are now on sale.

Use code 'SURPRISE' to save 20%!

Orfeh and Andy Karl make their return to The Seth Concert Series! She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination. Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, Broadway's power couple joins Seth Rudetsky for an incredible concert! The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight!

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky is bringing back his acclaimed concert series every Sunday with his favorite Broadway stars!

Those who have seen Seth's concert series know that there is nothing else like them. Even if you've seen one of the stars in concert before, this is guaranteed to be different because these concerts are never fully planned. Often the stars themselves don't know what songs they're going to be singing!

Yes, each star will sing their classic songs that made them famous, but they'll also answer on the spot questions from Seth, take audience requests from the audience chat, and so much more! Join us in the comments and take part of the performance.

And, best of all, because these concerts are completely live, YOU get to participate!