Only Make Believe Announces New Virtual Corporate Volunteerism Opportunities

Only Make Believe, the non-profit children's theatre company, has announced new virtual volunteer opportunities for corporations. As the world evolved in the wake of COVID-19, OMB launched free digital programming through ONLINE Make Believe (OnMB) to continue serving children in need. In addition to the episodic digital content based on original OMB scripts, OMB is proud to announce our new Virtual Corporate Volunteer opportunities. These team-building activities for corporate groups include CARD WRITING, CREATE AN OMB CHARACTER, and CAMP OMB.

VIRTUAL CORPORATE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

OMB is now offering these virtual opportunities that can be done from the comfort of your own home:

CARD WRITING has corporate teams design cards for our Only Make Believe stars living with chronic illness and disabilities. Teams can either draw on paper to create or submit cards digitally.

CREATE AN OMB CHARACTER features two different options: Corporate teams can choose to create an existing character from an upcoming script of ONLINE Make Believe programming or design an all new character. A team leader will be chosen to be the designated sketch artist - we promise no art degree is required! Designs will be fully realized by OMB's incredible cartoonists to be included as a cameo in an upcoming episode or series.

In addition, for corporate partners who are seeking virtual engagement for their camp aged children, OMB is thrilled to announce Camp OMB.

CAMP OMB: For families with children between the ages of 6 and 10, Camp OMB provides a week of virtual storytelling and theatrical fun led by OMB's very own characters and teaching artist staff. Each day features a safe space to explore, empower, and engage children through the lens of make believe. Participants take center stage themselves and become the stars of the show through simple and dynamic theatre games. The week will bring theatrical concepts to life as we learn about warmups, rehearsing, ensembles, emotions, and performance! Your Camp OMB week culminates in a final presentation using all the concepts learned throughout the week.

All proceeds support Only Make Believe's mission of bringing free-of-charge, interactive theatre to children living with chronic illnesses and disabilities in hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs in the New York and Washington, DC metro areas. The organization is entering its third decade of bringing the magic of theatre into the lives of chronically ill and disabled children.

About Only Make Believe:

Only Make Believe (OMB) is a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals, care facilities and special education programs throughout the New York and Washington DC metropolitan areas, free of charge to every site, family, and child. Only Make Believe debuted in October 1999 at Rusk Institute's Pediatric Unit, NYU Langone Medical Center, as a project of The James and Dena Hammerstein Foundation. Dena Hammerstein established Only Make Believe in memory of her husband James, the son of theatre legend Oscar Hammerstein, for his dedication to the theatre and her own passionate love for children in need. Now, 20 years and 5,000 performances later, Only Make Believe visits over 60 hospitals along the East Coast. For more information, please visit: https://www.onlymakebelieve.org/.

