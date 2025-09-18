Omnium Circus Brings I'M POSSIBLE to Queens Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Omnium Circus will bring “I’m Possible,” to the Queens Theatre (United Nations Ave. S, Corona NY) on Sunday, November 16 at 3:00 pm as part of their 2025 national tour.

Omnium Circus provides world-class multi-generational family entertainment that is comprehensively inclusive, ensuring everyone is able to get in on the action. Now in its fifth year of entertaining audiences, Omnium presents a unique mix of award-winning circus artistry, memorable music, side-splitting laughter, and a heartwarming story in their limit-defying & life-affirming spectacle.

Omnium Circus is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language, Omnium not only brings together a world-class group of performers, but also incorporates unprecedented audience accessibility. Among the special accommodations provided are live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and more. This ensure that Omnium is a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

“We are so excited to bring our show back to Queens Theatre, one of the very first venues we ever played as a company, though we’re bringing all-new fun with us,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “Every time our performers step on stage, they know their job is not only to present a spectacular performance that you’ll enjoy while in your seat, but to create a moment that you’ll remember long after the performance has ended.”