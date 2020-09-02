Ogunquit Playhouse Announces BROADWAY GIVES BACK TO THE PLAYHOUSE Featuring Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and More
Performers include F. Michael Haynie, Sydney Morton, Reed Campbell, Michele Ragusa and others!
Join Ogunquit Playhouse and Mainestreet nightclub on Thursday, September 24 at 7:00PM ET as they come together for their first online collaboration with Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse, a free hour-long virtual benefit featuring Playhouse stars and Broadway veterans in a cabaret-style celebration of the historic Ogunquit Playhouse.
For years, Mainestreet and Ogunquit Playhouse have collaborated on Broadway Gives Back, a series of high-energy evenings featuring show tunes and jam sessions from cast and crew in a cabaret setting, generating thousands of dollars for local charitable and service organizations. This year, the community is returning the favor with Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse, a free benefit concert helping to bridge a $3.5M financial gap until Ogunquit Playhouse is able to return for its 2021 season with the fantastic shows audiences have loved for 88 years.
Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse is a star-studded night of music and memories, live streamed from both the Ogunquit Playhouse stage with Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney, and from Mainestreet's cabaret room with drag co-hostess Minerva Maine. Together they'll welcome the musical stylings of Broadway and Playhouse stars, including F. Michael Haynie and Sydney Morton (Quasimodo and Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Reed Campbell and Michele Ragusa (Cheech and Helen in Bullets Over Broadway), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Lindsay Roberts (Sarah in Ragtime) Matthew Marks and William Selby (Felicia and Bernadette in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Amanda LaVergne and Joey Sorge (Billie and Jimmy in Nice Work If You Can Get It), and more! Plus, extra special guest stars, including Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Hal Linden (Grandpa in Grumpy Old Men, and star of the hit television series Barney Miller).
The impact of COVID-19 closures has put a serious hurt on the theatrical community, and theaters will be some of the last businesses to re-open their doors for the safety and security of both patrons and performers. Your generous support during this challenging time has enabled the Playhouse to create innovative solutions in delivering outdoor entertainment opportunities, as well as new digital content to keep audiences connected to an art form that means so much to so many.
To watch live and participate in Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse, visit the Ogunquit Playhouse website, YouTube channel, or Facebook page, Thursday, September 24 at 7:00PM ET. Throughout the concert, you will be able to share memories and messages of support, as well as make donations via text, phone, and online. For those unable to join live, the video will live on in archive format for all to enjoy.
Your continued support ensures Ogunquit Playhouse will continue to deliver world class shows, new works, and premieres on its historic stage for generations to come. For more information on Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/broadway-gives-back.
