Official: CHICAGO Will Return To the West End!

The world's longest running American musical, the multi award-winning Chicago, returns to London's West End after a 5½-year absence. Following a successful UK and international tour, Chicago will be transferring into London, with performances at the Phoenix Theatre from Monday 26 March 2018. Tickets will go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday 20 December 2017.

Barry Weissler, who, along with his wife Fran, has produced the show in New York, London and around the world, said, "This year we celebrated the production's 21st Anniversary and had our most successful year to date. Chicago is as relevant and timely as the day we opened. After spending the last several years touring throughout the UK it feels like we never really left, but we are thrilled to bring the Razzle Dazzle back to the West End."

Casting for Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre is to be announced.

CHICAGO originally ran in London for 15 years, making it the West End's longest running revival. It first opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 18 November 1997 to rave reviews and immediately became a sell-out hit. Chicago won the 1998 Laurence Olivier Award for 'Outstanding Musical Production' as well as the 1998 Critics Circle Drama Award for 'Best Musical'. CHICAGO transferred from the Adelphi Theatre to the Cambridge Theatre in April 2006, where it ran for five years until 27 August 2011. The show then opened at the Garrick Theatre on 7 November 2011, where it ran until 1 September 2012.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, Chicago has played in 36 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. It has grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide and has played over 30,000 performances worldwide, with an estimated 31 million people around the world having seen Chicago.

CHICAGO continues to play on Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday, and around the world in multiple languages.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of Chicago was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Phoenix Theatre

110 Charing Cross Road

London WC2H 0JP

Box Office: 0844 871 7629

Ticket Prices: From £20.00

Performances: Monday-Saturday 8pm, Wednesday & Saturday 3pm

Booking Period: Currently Booking Until 30 June 2018

Running Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes (with interval)

Website: ChicagoWestEnd.com

Twitter: @ChicagoOnStage

