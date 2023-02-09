Off The Lane's BOOST Program Now Open For Applications

Off The Lane is a non-profit based in New York City founded for and by artists to enrich and engage the creative community through continued education, outreach and special projects.

Their BOOST Program is completely FREE and hopes to help make the lives of creatives easier as they work to maintain their trajectory in NYC.

BOOST is a form of "Career Therapy." It connects early career artists 18+ who have been living in NYC for at least one year with artistic advisors. It provides a personalized plan to each individual and assigns customized action items. Through 1-4 sessions of career guidance, over the course of up to 6 months, BOOST Co-Chairs Jillian Vitko and Ayana Bey work with these artists to boost their careers and help them meet their creative goals.

Apply now!