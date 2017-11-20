Off-Broadway's SPAMILTON Slates Winter Closing, Plans National Tour, London Show

Theater fans have only a few weeks left to catch the Off-Broadway sensation Spamilton, as producers announced today the show will play its final performance on January 7, 2018.

Spamilton originally started as a limited engagement in July of 2016 and, after multiple extensions, continued on to play at The Triad Theater and then the 47th Street Theater / Puerto Rican Traveling Theater totaling well over 500 performances.

The critically acclaimed show also launched a successful production in Chicago and is currently breaking box office records at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles. The next steps for Spamilton include will a national tour in the works with cities to be announced and discussion of a London production in 2018.

"We're so proud of the success and reception Spamilton has received over the past year and a half," said creator Gerard Alessandrini. "We were aware last June, when we moved from the Triad to the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater/47th St. Theatre, that January would have to be the end, but it has been well worth it, to be back in the heart of Broadway, and back in our long time Forbidden Broadway home. We're thrilled by the current reception in LA, and are looking forward to the exciting future ahead for Spamilton around the world."

"We are sad to see the show wrap as we all move on to meet our programming commitments," added Rosalba Rolon, Artistic Director PRTT. "Spamilton and its extraordinary cast and team will forever be a part of our family at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater."

Spamilton instantly became a critics and audience favorite during its run, winning the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Unique Theatrical Experience" and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs "Show of the Year" Award. Additionally, Spamilton was nominated for the Drama Desk Awards for Best Lyrics by Gerard Alessandrini and Featured Actress in a Musical for Nora Schell.

In addition to Alessandrini, Spamilton's general management team includes Laura Cronin and Scott Newsome from Brierpatch Productions and the creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Glenn Bassett (Set and Prop Design) Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Related Articles