Off-Broadway Premiere: LILIES, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama, Now Playing!

Off-Broadway Premiere

Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama

by Michel Marc Bouchard, translated by Linda Gaboriau.

A gay love story set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys.

Playing now through June 14th at the Theater Center (50th & Broadway)

Schedule:

Wednesday at 2pm

Saturday at 5pm

Sunday at 7pm

Monday at 7pm



Tickets on Sale Now

Via Ticketmaster, in-person at the box office (210 West 50th Street, NYC), or by calling The Theater Center (212-921-7862).



NOTE: The production features full-frontal nudity and is recommended for audiences 16+