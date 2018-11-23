ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Hailey Kilgore To Take Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of Broadway's Once On This Island with Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram tomorrow, November 24th! Follow along as Kilgore takes you behind the scenes of her two-show day as Ti Moune! Be sure to tune in!

The new production of Once On This Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

The universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

The cast includes: Darlesia Cearcy (Erzulie), Rodrick Covington (Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe), Alex Newell (Asaka), are joined by newcomer and Tony Nominee, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian) Courtnee Carter (Storyteller), Cicily Daniels(Storyteller), Emerson Davis (Little Girl), Tyler Hardwick (Storyteller), Cassondra James(Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell(Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), Anna Uzele (Storyteller), Aurelia Williams(Storyteller), Mia Williamson (Little Girl), and Daniel Yearwood (Storyteller).

Destiny's Child's Michelle T. Williams Will Join the cast as Erzulie on November 30th.

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp(Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

