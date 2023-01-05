Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OHIO STATE MURDERS to Play Final Performance on Broadway This Month

The production made history as the Broadway debut of 91-year old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Ohio State Murders will play its final performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The production starring Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald made history as the Broadway debut of 91-year old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

Ohio State Murders also stars Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Drama Desk nominee Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland, Trojan Women), Mister Fitzgerald, Abigail Stephenson, with understudies Brett Diggs, Brooke Gardner, Christian Pedersen and Gayle Samuels. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier's Play) directs. Ohio State Murders began previews on Friday, November 11, 2022 and officially opened on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th St.).

When writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels. Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders is an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Jeff Sugg, wig/hair/make-up design by J. Jared Janas, original music by Dwight Andrews and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

DIGITAL LOTTERY AND RUSH TICKETS

A limited number of tickets are available via digital lottery through Telecharge at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the Ohio State Murders digital lottery start at 12 AM, the day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 9 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $54 each. The number of tickets offered for each performance is subject to change. In-person rush tickets will be available at each performance of Ohio State Murders when the box office opens the day of the performance. Ten (10) tickets will be available each day for $39 per ticket. The James Earl Jones Theatre box office is open Monday through Saturday 10am - 6pm.




