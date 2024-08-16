Notes on a Score: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score.

Today we continue the series with the three of the seven composers of Water For Elephants: Pigpen Theatre Co.'s Alex Falberg, Matt Nuernberger, and Ryan Melia. Watch as they unpack Jacob's emotional Act 1 ballad, "Silver Stars." Watch as they share two versions of the song, which eventually evolved into the song as featured in the show.

You can stream the song from The Original Broadway Cast Recording or purchase the CD, which is now available where music is sold!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life – and love – beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.