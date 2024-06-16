Notes on a Score: THE GREAT GATSBY

Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Kait Kerrigan unpack "Roaring On" from The Great Gatsby.

By: Jun. 16, 2024
What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score.

Today we kick off the series with the creative team of the Great Gatsby: Jason Howland (music), Nathan Tysen (lyrics), and Kait Kerrigan (book). Watch as they unpack their party of an opening number, "Roaring On."

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever,  The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century. 









