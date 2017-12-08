Norm Lewis Rings in the Holidays This Weekend at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis rings in the holiday season at Feinstein's at the Nikko with Norm Lewis Wishes You a Swingin' Christmas tonight, December 8 (8 p.m.), tomorrow, December 9 (8 p.m.) and Sunday, December 10 (5 p.m.).

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander, the evening features Lewis's unique spin on holiday favorites, as well songs from throughout his career that have made him one of the most sought-after leading men on Broadway.

Tickets for Norm Lewis range in price from $45-$85 and are available now by calling 866.663.1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.

In May of 2014, Norm Lewis made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

He has been seen on PBS in the Live From Lincoln Center productions of Showboat with Vanessa Williams, "Norm Lewis: Who Am I?," and "New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration" with Diane Reeves, as well as "American Voices" with Renée Fleming and the PBS Special "First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb." He can be seen recurring in the new VH1 series, "Daytime Divas," also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include "Chicago Med," "Gotham," "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," and "Younger," as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama "Scandal."

Mr. Lewis received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway, Mr. Lewis was most recently seen in the Barrow Street Theatre production of Sweeney Todd, in the title role, opposite Carolee Carmello. Additionally, he has performed in Dessa Rose (Drama Desk nomination, AUDELCO Award), Shakespeare in the Park's The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Drama League nomination), Captains Courageous, and A New Brain. His regional credits include Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (A.R.T.), Ragtime, Dreamgirls (with Jennifer Holliday), First You Dream, Sweeney Todd, and The Fantasticks.

On film Mr. Lewis has appeared in "Winter's Tale," "Sex and the City 2," "Confidences," "Preaching to the Choir," and the upcoming film, "Magnum Opus."

Norm's solo debut album "This is the Life" can be found on Amazon.com as well as cdbaby.com. For additional information on Norm Lewis, visit www.normlewis.com.

Richard Jay-Alexander (Director) is enjoying a 40-year career that has encompassed just about every kind of job and position one could experience in the entertainment field. He is one of those rare individuals who got to work in the arts, having studied theatre, music, and opera, and has many unique accomplishments, which have taken him all over the world and onto every kind of stage, arena, nightclub, concert hall, or studio.

Richard began as an actor, singer, and dancer and made his Broadway debut in 1978 in Zoot Suit, written and directed by Luis Valdez, at the Winter Garden Theater. Next, he was in the original Broadway cast of Amadeus and quickly came a career matriculation into directing and producing.

He is synonymous with such blockbusters as Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and many others, having also run British Mega-Producer Cameron Mackintosh's American company for over a decade.

Richard has directed and/or produced for television, film, videos, commercials, many Grammy-nominated recordings, and sometimes even still choreographs when called upon. He has worked with many of the greatest stars of our time, including Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Russell Watson, Lea Salonga, Bette Midler, Sam Harris, IL VOLO, Chris Botti, Natalie Cole, Johnny Mathis, Betty Buckley, Sir Ian McKellen, and many, many more. He is thrilled to be working with Norm Lewis as a solo artist.

For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

