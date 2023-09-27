Nominate Your Arts Educator for the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

World Teachers' Day is coming up on October 5, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Do you have a theatre teacher who has made a major impact on your life? World Teachers' Day (October 5) is quickly approching and there's no better way to show your appreciation than by submitting them for the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award!

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

Don't miss your chance to highlight and recognize the remarkable theatre teacher in your life. Click below to submit your teacher today. Plus, find out about how much the special honor meant to the last winner, Jason Zembuch Young! 

Nominate Your Arts Educator for the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award




