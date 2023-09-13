Video: Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives

“As a high school theatre teacher, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many students from different backgrounds with varying exceptionalities. When we are inclusive in the theatre, everyone is better for it. Everyone deserves to have a voice,” explained 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Jason Zembuch Young. “It is in the theatre that we have an opportunity to give our students a platform to use that voice, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or what language they use to communicate.”

Just months ago, Jason was honored at the 76th Annual Tony Awards for his outstanding work as a theatre educator. Making theatre accessible for all audiences has been the hallmark of Zembuch Young’s 20 years as a drama teacher. As an advocate for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) population, Zembuch Young has reshaped policies to provide interpreters during and after school to teach his hearing and DHH actors and crew how to communicate and perform.

Do you have a theatre teacher like Mr. Zembuch who has made a major impact? The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2024 are now open! Click below to submit your teacher today.

Below, watch as Jason checks in with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge to reflect on the incredible honor he received in June. Plus, click here to watch as Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama Head, Robert Ramirez chats about the value of arts education.