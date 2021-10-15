Noah Reid Joins the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway

Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes, the new American play by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro has announced the complete cast for when performances resume on Broadway on March 19, 2022.

Noah Reid (Emmy Award-winning "Schitt's Creek") will join original Broadway company members Tony Award nominee Ian Barford (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird, Ford v Ferrari), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).

The Minutes will resume performances at Studio 54 on March 19, 2022, and will officially open on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Tickets are on sale today at 10:00am (ET) at Telecharge.com.

Joining a company of American stage legends, actor Noah Reid comes to The Minutes fresh off the heels of playing Patrick Brewer in the beloved television show "Schitt's Creek." He most recently starred in the independent feature film Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch and Judy Greer, and has numerous stage credits, including the title role in Hamlet, Annie Baker's The Aliens and Strindberg's Creditors. He will next star opposite Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots in Brian Watkins' new series "Outer Range." The Minutes will mark his Broadway debut.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The production features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.