No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, October 1st Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Rhonda Hansome, Tommy O' Malley, Deandra Anjelee, Asher Novek and the music of Miles Alexander Blue Spruce to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights @ 7pm for its monthly series “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party.

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.###