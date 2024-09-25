News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights

The event is on October 1.

By: Sep. 25, 2024
No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns to Washington Heights Image
On Tuesday, October 1st  Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter and host Michele Carlo bring New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Rhonda Hansome, Tommy O' Malley, Deandra Anjelee, Asher Novek and the music of Miles Alexander Blue Spruce to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights @ 7pm for its monthly series “No Name At Word Up Super Story Party. 

The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required.

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.###








