No Name @ Word Up Returns to Washington Heights
No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers including: Kelli Dunham , Richard Cardillo, Troy Alan and Calvin Cato to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party."
Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press).
The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.
Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan.
Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Each year Paper Mill Playhouse distributes images that tease the titles of the five productions in the upcoming season.... (read more)
VIDEO: Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL
BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy,... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Return to HAMILTON Following the Death of His Daughter
PEOPLE has reported that Miguel Cervantes will return to Broadway to play the title role in Hamilton following the death of his daughter.... (read more)
QUIZ: 100 Days Until The Tony Awards! Test Your Tony Knowledge!
We're 100 days out from the 2020 Tony Awards and we're putting you to the test! How well do you know the best of the best? Take the quiz!... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
COMPANY Has Announced Digital Lottery and Rush Policies
Today, digital lottery and rush policies for Company were announced ahead of the production's first preview on Monday, March 2. The official opening n... (read more)