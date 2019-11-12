No Name @ Word Up Comedy / Variety Show Returns to Washington Heights
Each No Name show @ the wonderful Word Up bookshop features a mix of some of NYCs best comics, storytellers, and more. Each show also includes No Name's OPEN STAGE-- the place where ANYONE can get up and do ANYTHING! And we DO mean anything...
Eric Vetter is the MC. Scheduled guests for Tuesday, November 12th: Jim Mendrinos, Wes Hazard
Bob Greenberg and more. All attendees can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories. Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A or C train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue). Performers subject to change. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)
HADESTOWN Becomes First Musical Of 2018-2019 Season To Recoup Investment
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)