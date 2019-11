No Name @ Word Up Comedy / Variety Show Returns to Washington Heights

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... ( read more Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... ( read more Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... ( read more It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... ( read more The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... ( read more It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... ( read more