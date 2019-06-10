No Name Comedy Variety Shows Come to Otto's In Manhattan

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer, Eric Vetter recently announced two June shows at Otto's in Manhattan with the first - (the No Name Summer Party Edition!) on Friday, June 14th to include comics Carole Montgomery ("Funny Women Of A Certain Age" comedy showcase), Liz Miele (CD "Mind Over Melee"), Charles McBee (New York Comedy Festival) and Susan Jeremy (Just for Laughs Festival).

The comedy, music and fun continues on Friday, June 21st with performers Leighann Lord ("Real Women Do It Standing Up"), illusionist Lee Alan Barrett (Coney Island Circus Sideshow) , Robby Slowik (Laughing Skull Comedy Festival) Abbi Crutchfield (Pink Collar Comedy Tour), and Ray Marshall (Orange Is The New Black).

Both shows - which start at 7:00PM - will feature the sounds of The Summer Replacements" including Carl (BabyFreak) Fortunato and Fernando (Dr. Sandman) Morales Gonzalez.

No Cover, No minimum and Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.





