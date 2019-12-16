No Name... & A Bag O' Chips Comedy Variety Show is Coming to Otto's in Manhattan

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter wraps up another year of comedy, storytelling, music and fun at Otto's in Manhattan with a Friday, December 20th show @ 7:00pm. Eric Vetter is the MC, Super Mama Shani is the Stage Manager.

Scheduled guest artists for Friday, December 20th(performers subject to change): Carole Montgomery, Dave Lester, Selena Coppock & more! Music provided by The Summer Replacements: Carl "November, No Problem" Fortunato, Alex "The Assassin" De Suze, Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González, "King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill. Special musical appearance by "Young Man In A Hurry? Brown Furlow. No cover, no minimum.

Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.





