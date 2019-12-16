No Name... & A Bag O' Chips Comedy Variety Show is Coming to Otto's in Manhattan
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter wraps up another year of comedy, storytelling, music and fun at Otto's in Manhattan with a Friday, December 20th show @ 7:00pm. Eric Vetter is the MC, Super Mama Shani is the Stage Manager.
Scheduled guest artists for Friday, December 20th(performers subject to change): Carole Montgomery, Dave Lester, Selena Coppock & more! Music provided by The Summer Replacements: Carl "November, No Problem" Fortunato, Alex "The Assassin" De Suze, Fernando "Dr. Sandman" Morales González, "King Of The Hill" Courtney Hill. Special musical appearance by "Young Man In A Hurry? Brown Furlow. No cover, no minimum.
Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today, Grease was the word at Coral Sky Amphitheatre as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, slipped back into their iconic costumes from the film to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
First Look: Rob McClure in the Broadway-Bound MRS. DOUBTFIRE in Seattle
BroadwayWorld has a first look at MRS. DOUBTFIRE which celebrates its opening night tonight at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre! Get a first look at the c... (read more)
ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'
It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Jordan Fisher in a First Look at TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU
Netflix has released the first look at their highly-anticipated sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which Jordan Fisher stars in alongside... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)