Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Begins Performances in TINA Tonight On Broadway

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stars in the title role of the smash hit TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL beginning tonight at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe is an original Broadway cast member of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, which marks her Broadway debut, after drawing rave reviews for her portrayal of the iconic Tina Turner in the West End production. A University of Michigan graduate, Nkeki can be heard as the new voice of Audi and previously appeared in MCC's Alice By Heart and Paper Mill Playhouse's production of Half Time. Her TV credits include "Bull" on CBS and "Smilf" on Showtime.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia MonÃ©t, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021. The Broadway production, which originally opened on November 9, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical: Original Cast Recording is available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD, please visit http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical.

Tina Turner is a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

The Emmy-nominated feature documentary TINA is now available to stream on HBO Max. A revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, TINA charts her improbable rise to early fame, her personal and professional struggles throughout her life and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. The feature documentary is from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL range from $79.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.