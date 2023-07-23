Nicole Scurfield Releases New Children's Book IS SANTA CLAUSE COMING OR NOT

Children's book author Nicole Scurfield has announced the release of her new children's book, Is Santa Claus Coming Or Not? This is the second book in her Book In Tow Books series. Book one, Where's My Tooth? was released in October of 2021.

Reign has made her Christmas list and checked it twice!

Now she's gotta find out how to prove that Santa Claus is really coming to town on Christmas Eve Night!

This charming tale of friendship, belief, and holiday spirit is filled with laughter, excitement, and heartwarming discoveries. Reign and her friends will inspire young readers to embrace the magic of Christmas and cherish the power of imagination. Join them on this enchanting adventure as they learn the true meaning of the holiday and the importance of holding on to the belief in the extraordinary.

About the Author:

Nicole Scurfield's passion for writing ignited at a young age when her aunt Debra shared a hilarious short story for an English class. This creative awakening shaped her love for storytelling. Later, a serendipitous encounter with Sweet Pickles Books and Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry sparked her quest for relatable literature, leading her to explore authors like Maya Angelou.

Now an accomplished author, Nicole is devoted to her Children's Book series, which revolves around 7-year-old Reign and her friends, as they embark on exciting adventures, creatively tackling life's challenges together. Through her writing, Nicole aims to inspire young minds and foster a love for storytelling in the next generation.

Is Santa Claus Coming Or Not? is now available for purchase on Amazon.