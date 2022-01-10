Nick Rashad Burroughs Will Take Over the Role of 'Ike' in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Original Broadway cast member Nick Rashad Burroughs will assume the role of "Ike" in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Nick Rashad Burroughs has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and King Kong and in the National Tour of Something Rotten!. His EP "Groove Machine" featuring the Pop Smash Radio Award-nominated single "Tonight" is available on all music platforms.

Daniel J. Watts, who was nominated for a 2020 Tony Award for his performance as "Ike," will play his final performance on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical currently stars Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Kayla Davion as Tina (at some performances), Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda and also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monét, Phierce Phoenix, Deon Releford-Lee, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla R. Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber and Michelle West.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr. and casting by The Telsey Office.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain.

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical officially reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021. The Broadway production, which originally opened on November 9, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Tickets for Broadway's Tina - The Tina Turner Musical range from $59.00 - $199.00 and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.