Nick Kroll Joins the Cast of ALL IN on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Nick Kroll has joined the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, from January 14 through February 2. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in this engagement. Performances begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre, with an official opening night on Sunday, December 22, and a cast led by John Mulaney.

Nick Kroll currently stars in Amazon's Red One opposite The Rock and Chris Evans, is in production on the 8th and final season of Netflix's “Big Mouth,” is in production on FX's “Adults” and will next be seen in the indie I Don’t Understand You, which premiered at SXSW.

Complete company to include:

John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12)

Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11 – 29)

Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12)

Chloe Fineman (December 30 – January 12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16)

Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2)

Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26)

Nick Kroll (January 14 – February 2)

Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2)

David Cross (February 4 – 9)

Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16)

Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16)

Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)

It was previously announced that acclaimed musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the popular album “69 Love Songs,” live on stage.

This production marks Mr. Timbers’ fourth collaboration with Mr. Mulaney, having previously directed him in his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J,” as well as the hit Broadway show, Oh, Hello (alongside Mr. Kroll). From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Rich and Mr. Mulaney worked together as writers on “Saturday Night Live.” All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich contains short stories from Mr. Rich previously featured in the pages of The New Yorker.

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.