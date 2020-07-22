New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of July 20 - Music From Ethan Slater, Telly Leung, and More!

This list features books, music, and films that have either recently released or are now available to pre-order!

Need something new to read, listen to, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week features new music from Ethan Slater, Telly Leung, and more, plus the off-Broadway cast recording of Broadbend, Arkansas, the script for James Graham's play Ink, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Broadbend, Arkansas

Original cast recording of score by Ted Shen (music and lyrics), Ellen Fitzhugh (lyrics), Harrison David Rivers (lyrics), and Ted Shen (lyrics). Justin Cunningham and Danyel Fulton.

Purchase on Amazon.

Ethan Slater: Life Is Weird

Second digital album from Tony-nominated (SpongeBob Squarepants) Ethan Slater. The tracklist includes "Lisztomania," "Life Is Weird," and "Und."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"National Anthem (Another One)"

This song inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement is performed by Broadway performer Chester Gregory (artistically known as C.H.E.S.S.); written with Terron Brooks. Produced by "Studio" Steve Wallace, written with Terron Brooks and features a rap by Jordyn.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Perfect Fit: The Musical

This is a remote recording of new musical by 13-year-old Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation). The cast includes Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, Joshua Turchin, Carly Gendell, Grace DeAmicis, Ellie Kim, Swayam Bhatia, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Luke Islam, Audrey Bennett, and Fabi Aguirre.

Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations, mixing and mastering by Dan Garmon and vocal direction by Joshua Turchin. Musicals Dan Garmon (keys 1/drums), Joshua Turchin (keys 2), Tomoko Akaboshi (violins, viola), Ansel Cohen (cello), David Kawamura (guitars), and Julia Adamy (upright/electric bass).

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

Telly Leung: You Matter

Release Date: 7/24/20

Tracklist includes "You Matter" (Gary Adler and Phoebe Kreutz), "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Zoom with You" (Gary Adler and Phoebe Kreutz), "Go the Distance Hero," and "Proud of Your Boy."

Purchase on Amazon.

The Andrews Sisters in Hollywood

This includes 50 rare film studio recordings The Andrews Sisters made for filming and not released commercially. Most tracks have never been available until now.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Merry Widow

Score by Franz Lehar. Remastered recording from 1962, translated into English by Merl "Ted" Puffer and Deena Cavalieri and first time on CD. Featuring Lisa Della Casa, John Reardon, Laurel Hurley, Charles K. L. Davis, Paul Franke, Howard Kahl, and Paul Richards.

Purchase on Amazon.

Films Now Available

Girl Crazy

A new Blu-ray of the 1943 musical film based on the stage musical. Music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. Directed by Busby Berkeley and Norman Taurog. Starring Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available

The Business of American Theatre

by William Grange

This research guide to the history of producing theatre in the United States, explores how traditions of investment, marketing, labor union contracts, advertising, leasing arrangements, ticket scalping, zoning ordinances, royalties, and numerous other financial transactions have influenced the art of theatre for the past three centuries ... Richard Rodgers and his keen eye for investment, Jacob Shubert and his construction of the "Bridge of Thighs" for his showgirls at the Winter Garden, the significance of the Disney souvenir shop near the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, and the difference between losing millions of dollars on a Broadway show and making billions-all in one night.

Purchase on Amazon.

Michael Chekhov and Sanford Meisner: Collisions and Convergence in Actor Training

Edited by Anjalee Deshpande Hutchinson

Compilation of essays that offers a comprehensive analysis of the Sanford Meisner Acting Technique in comparison to the Michael Chekhov Acting Technique, revealing the connections as well as the contradictions between these two very different approaches.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Sanest Guy in the Room: A Life in Lyrics

by Don Black

This book is "a rich and delightful paean to a life lived through song ... reveals the essence of Black's craft, looks at those who have inspired him and allows us to understand what made those icons tick ... with wit, warmth and great humour."

Purchase on Amazon.

Victorians on Broadway: Literature, Adaptation, and the Modern American Musical

by Sharon Aronofsky Weltman

A wide-ranging interdisciplinary study of live stage musicals from the mid- to late twentieth century adapted from British literature written between 1837 and 1886, this book investigates musical dramatizations of works by Charles Dickens, Charlotte Brontë, Christina Rossetti, Robert Louis Stevenson, and others.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

The Dramatic Moment of Fate: The Life of Sherlock Holmes in the Theatre

by Alexandra Kitty

Alexandra Kitty curates Sherlock Holmes' theatrical world throughout the decades: from unlikely Off-Broadway musicals to lauded slapstick comedies, to more traditional and gripping portrayals of his iconic stories and new incarnations.

Purchase on Amazon.

Gene Kelly: The Making of a Creative Legend

by Earl Hess and Pratibha A. Dabholkar

This biography offers a full picture of Gene Kelly as the Renaissance man he actually was-dancer, choreographer, actor, clown, singer, director, teacher, and mentor. Includes photographs.

Purchase on Amazon.

Ink

by James Graham

James Graham's ruthless, red-topped play leads with the birth of this country's most influential newspaper - when a young and rebellious Rupert Murdoch asked the impossible and launched its first editor's quest, against all odds, to give the people what they want.

Ink premiered at the Almeida Theatre in London before transferring to the West End and later Broadway. It was nominated for both the Olivier and Tony Award for Best New Play.

Purchase on Amazon.

London Theatres (new edition)

by Michael Coveney

Fully revised and updated version of 2017 book by drama critic Michael Coveney, with photographs by Peter Dazeley. Stories of the architecture, the people, and the productions which have defined each theatre, with photographs of the public areas, auditorium and backstage, Updated to include ten additional theatres, including the Victoria Palace Theatre, the Sondheim Theatre, the Bridge Theatre and the Noël Coward Theatre. Includes a foreword by Mark Rylance.

Purchase on Amazon.

Paula Scher: Twenty-Five Years at the Public, A Love Story

by Paula Scher

Illustrated book by graphic designer Paula Scher, who turned her first major project as a partner at Pentagram into a formative twenty-five-year relationship with The Public Theater in New York. This book chronicles over two decades of brand and identity development and an evolving creative process in a unique "autobiography of graphic design."

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles