New York's Landmark at 57 West Movie Theater Will Close

The cinema opened in fall 2017, and is located at 11th Avenue and West Side Highway.

Aug. 18, 2020  
New York's upper west side movie theater, the Landmark at 57 West, is closing, Deadline reports.

"It was a troubled theater as beautiful as it was," said Landmark Theatres COO Paul Serwitz. "When I got there, we inherited a tough theater that proved really not financially viable because of its rental obligation. Fast forward to these days when the pressure is on everybody, and it was too problematic."

Serwitz said that Landmark is "exploring other uptown options."

Read more on Deadline.


