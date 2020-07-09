New York Zoos and the New York Aquarium Prepare to Open This Month

The New York Times has reported that Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and the New York Aquarium are preparing to open to members on July 20, and to the public on July 24th at limited capacity.

Check out the full story HERE!

July 20 is the first possible date that the zoos could reopen under the New York's phased reopening plan. Zoos fall in the fourth and final phase, along with museums and theaters. While New York City entered stage three this week, The Wildlife Conservation Society is anticipating being allowed to reopen on the 20th due to the fact that officials have allowed regions to move into a new phase every two weeks.

New York State will require that the zoos and the aquarium limit their visitors and employees to no more than one-third of their maximum occupancy, with zoos using a timed ticketing strategy to control the amount of people in the space. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, and aside from high risk exhibits including the 4-D theater, both indoor and outdoor exhibits will be open.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You