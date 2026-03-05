New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab Enters 13th Season with Top Choreographers

The 13th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab will launch on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, with the original musicals Little Red, The Pelican, and Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel. Moderated by Broadway composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), the lab will be presented at 7PM ET at Open Jar Studios in NYC (1601 Broadway, 11th floor) and will be streamed live.

The New Works Lab will support the exploration and world-building of five choreographers as they breathe life into three original musicals: Little Red - with music by Richard Rodgers and Jonathan Larson Award-winner Veronica Mansour and book/lyrics by Sophie Boyce, The Pelican - with book/lyrics by Will Lacker and music/lyrics by Dylan Glatthorn, and Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel - with book/music/lyrics by Peabody Award-winner Matthew Puckett The choreographers are Helen Hayes Award-winner Katie Spelman (Little Red), Artistic Directors of Orange Grove Dance Colette Krogol and Matt Reeves (The Pelican), and New York Theatre Barn's Joe Barros and Héctor Flores Jr. (Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel).

Fipping the script on the original fairytale with an original story by Sophie Boyce and Veronica Mansour, Little Red is a dance-driven, horror-tinged musical with a score that fuses folk, pop, and opera. Previously featured in the company's award-winning New Works Series, The Pelican, set in a climate-ravaged Florida coastal town, follows residents deciding whether to accept safety in a nearby Corporate City or stay in their disappearing home, centered on a dive bar called The Pelican. Previously featured in the company's Barn on Fire residency on Fire Island, Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel reimagines the intense rivalry and complicated friendships between cultural icons Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Curated by Avital Asuleen and funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for original musicals during incubation. New York Theatre Barn will continue to provide Live CART and captioning services, provided by Inclusive Communication Services. New York Theatre Barn's programs are supported by A.R.T./New York's NYC Small Theatres Fund made possible with support from the Howard Gilman Foundation. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website.