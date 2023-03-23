New York Singing Teachers Association to Host Spring Event on Zoom

The New York Singing Teachers Association will host the spring event Fascia and Tongue Tie / Significance in the vocal studio.

Dr.Katherine Ahn, Jessica Luffey and Elizabeth Saunders discuss best practices for accommodating and remediating conditions thereof.

Sunday April 30,2023 6:30-8:30 Pm (edt)

Zoom presentation. Free to all. Please visit:

www.nyst.org/live-events to register