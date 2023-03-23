Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New York Singing Teachers Association to Host Spring Event on Zoom

Dr.Katherine Ahn, Jessica Luffey and Elizabeth Saunders discuss best practices for accommodating and remediating conditions thereof.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The New York Singing Teachers Association will host the spring event Fascia and Tongue Tie / Significance in the vocal studio.

Sunday April 30,2023 6:30-8:30 Pm (edt)

Zoom presentation. Free to all. Please visit:

www.nyst.org/live-events to register





