New York Singing Teachers Association to Host Spring Event on Zoom
Dr.Katherine Ahn, Jessica Luffey and Elizabeth Saunders discuss best practices for accommodating and remediating conditions thereof.
The New York Singing Teachers Association will host the spring event Fascia and Tongue Tie / Significance in the vocal studio.
Sunday April 30,2023 6:30-8:30 Pm (edt)
Zoom presentation. Free to all. Please visit:
www.nyst.org/live-events to register
