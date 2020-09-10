New York Philharmonic Presents the World Premiere of Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK
SOUNDWALK is a socially distanced, interactive, outdoor experience in Central Park.
Today marks the World Premiere of Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK, a GPS-enabled work of public art that uses music to enhance the natural environment. Tailor-made for New York City's Central Park, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK features Reid's newly composed soundscape, crafted to harmonize with the park's landscapes and attractions. Participants download a free app and embark on a self-guided exploration spanning all of Central Park's 840 acres; the path they choose dictates the music they hear, and no two visits will sound exactly the same. Watch the trailer below!
The expansive score for Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK features newly written music performed by Musicians of the New York Philharmonic, the Young People's Chorus of New York City: Francisco J. Núñez, Founder / Artistic Director, Poole and the Gang, and the SOUNDWALK Ensemble. There are also special musical "Easter eggs" hidden around the park for participants to discover, including the World Premiere recording of Reid's When the World As You've Known It Doesn't Exist (commissioned by the Philharmonic and premiered in February 2020 as part of Project 19).
Composer and Sound Designer Ellen Reid said: "These are unprecedented times; we are all experiencing the anxieties of living in an uncertain world. We miss our communities, and we miss the very thing that makes our cities special: the people. I hope SOUNDWALK will inspire us and make us feel connected to something larger than ourselves. It is meant to serve as artistic nourishment - a place to recharge, reconnect, and re-energize."
