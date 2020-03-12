New York Philharmonic Cancels Performances Tonight Through the End of March
Out of concern for the safety of our public, musicians, and staff, and in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), all New York Philharmonic concerts from tonight through March 31, 2020, are cancelled.
For information about refunds or exchanges, ticketholders should contact Customer Relations at (212) 875-5656. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to provide updates as we receive new information.
As always, the safety and security of our guests, musicians, and employees their highest priority.
